Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of PHB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. 991,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,609. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

