Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Short Interest Update

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 493,272 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 1,129,338 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,287,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $28.23.
