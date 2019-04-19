Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BSCO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,621. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $20.81.

