Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) Stake Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

