Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Trading Down 6.5%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $521.67 and last traded at $525.00. Approximately 1,682,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 687,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $561.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,005.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

