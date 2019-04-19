IntriCon Co. (IIN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.89% of IntriCon worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in IntriCon by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IntriCon by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 744.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 118,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,613,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $26.02 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $225.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). IntriCon had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other IntriCon news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,510.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $198,225. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

