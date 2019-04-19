Intrexon Corp (XON) Position Increased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.14% of Intrexon worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intrexon by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,900 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 67,688,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,681,000 after purchasing an additional 694,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Intrexon stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 20,771,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,209. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $942,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 95,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $61,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/intrexon-corp-xon-position-increased-by-sanders-morris-harris-llc.html.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.