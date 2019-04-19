International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 85,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.28 per share, for a total transaction of $11,368,936.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,007,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,559,294.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,588 shares of company stock worth $21,637,048. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

