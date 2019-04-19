Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Holdings Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 594,409 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Intec Pharma worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,972,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTEC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.40. Intec Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

