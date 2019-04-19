InsurePal Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.22 or 0.12268062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00024977 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal (IPL) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co . InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

