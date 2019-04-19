Instructure (INST) and Validian (VLDI) Head to Head Survey

Instructure (NYSE:INST) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Instructure has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Instructure and Validian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure $209.54 million 8.00 -$43.46 million ($1.23) -37.59 Validian $470,000.00 15.82 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Instructure.

Profitability

This table compares Instructure and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure -20.74% -33.63% -15.63% Validian N/A N/A -11,503.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Instructure and Validian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure 0 7 6 0 2.46 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Instructure presently has a consensus price target of $46.23, suggesting a potential downside of 0.01%. Given Instructure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Instructure is more favorable than Validian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Instructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Validian shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Instructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Instructure beats Validian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc. provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and goal setting; and enhance the efficacy of the learning, assessment, and performance management processes. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases and memory at rest, in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks and most mainstream technology platforms. It also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Webportal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of things and SCADA for computers, servers, data bases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions that can be customized to the client's business process to ensure end-to-end authenticity, and integrity and custody of high value digital assets. Validian Corporation focuses on offering its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

