Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) insider Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicola Rossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 13th, Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00.

WH opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

