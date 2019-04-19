Insider Selling: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Sells $33,175.27 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $33,175.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Matt Davidson sold 3,516 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $37,058.64.

On Thursday, April 11th, Matt Davidson sold 18,850 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $191,516.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Matt Davidson sold 12,385 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $132,147.95.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Matt Davidson sold 13,436 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $139,331.32.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Matt Davidson sold 13,667 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $157,170.50.

On Thursday, March 21st, Matt Davidson sold 7,920 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $97,178.40.

On Monday, March 18th, Matt Davidson sold 11,626 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $142,534.76.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Matt Davidson sold 25,045 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $289,269.75.

On Friday, March 8th, Matt Davidson sold 20,558 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $240,939.76.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Matt Davidson sold 25,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $321,841.80.

VRCA stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

