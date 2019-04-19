Insider Selling: Scholastic Corp (SCHL) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Richard Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $40,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Richard Robinson sold 500 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $19,975.00.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic Corp has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Scholastic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160,067 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

