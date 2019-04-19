Insider Selling: MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $154.38. 679,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

