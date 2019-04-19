Insider Selling: IQE plc (IQE) Insider Sells £2,158,639.60 in Stock

IQE plc (LON:IQE) insider Howard Robert Williams sold 3,174,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £2,158,639.60 ($2,820,644.98).

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 71.15 ($0.93) on Friday. IQE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 131.90 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of $553.39 million and a P/E ratio of 711.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQE. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

