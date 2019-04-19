Insider Selling: Instructure Inc (INST) CFO Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 1,401 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $66,561.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,747.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE INST opened at $46.23 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the third quarter worth about $41,945,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth about $40,606,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth about $33,647,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 670.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 531,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 462,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

