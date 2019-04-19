Insider Selling: Hershey Co (HSY) CFO Sells $837,930.00 in Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CFO Patricia A. Little sold 7,208 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $837,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hershey stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hershey by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hershey by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Hershey Co (HSY) CFO Sells $837,930.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/insider-selling-hershey-co-hsy-cfo-sells-837930-00-in-stock.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.