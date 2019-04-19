Insider Selling: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) CAO Sells 4,603 Shares of Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CAO Timothy S. Mathews sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $29,551.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy S. Mathews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Timothy S. Mathews sold 1,903 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $14,082.20.

Shares of EIGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 506,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,802. The company has a market capitalization of $909.98 million, a P/E ratio of 210.67 and a beta of 1.29. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 67,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,058,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

