Insider Selling: Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Insider Sells $592,585.25 in Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 4,735 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $592,585.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $115.20 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after buying an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42,182,367 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after buying an additional 6,242,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.02.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

