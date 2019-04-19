Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) CEO Sells $713,460.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $713,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,566 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $4,651,401.78.

On Monday, February 11th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $893,400.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.29 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 380.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in DexCom by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

