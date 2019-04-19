Insider Selling: Charter Hall Group (CHC) Insider Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) insider David Harrison sold 600,000 shares of Charter Hall Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.99 ($7.09), for a total transaction of A$5,995,200.00 ($4,251,914.89).
Shares of ASX:CHC opened at A$9.75 ($6.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of A$5.61 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of A$10.46 ($7.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
About Charter Hall Group
