Insider Selling: Charter Hall Group (CHC) Insider Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) insider David Harrison sold 600,000 shares of Charter Hall Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.99 ($7.09), for a total transaction of A$5,995,200.00 ($4,251,914.89).

Shares of ASX:CHC opened at A$9.75 ($6.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of A$5.61 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of A$10.46 ($7.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/insider-selling-charter-hall-group-chc-insider-sells-600000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.