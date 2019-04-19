Insider Buying: Victrex plc (VCT) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,474 ($32.33) per share, for a total transaction of £123.70 ($161.64).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,500 ($32.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 2,082 ($27.21) and a one year high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target (down from GBX 2,850 ($37.24)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,603.75 ($34.02).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

