Insider Buying: Otelco Inc (OTEL) Major Shareholder Purchases $112,761.40 in Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 6,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $112,761.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Ira Sochet purchased 2,270 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $39,044.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Ira Sochet purchased 7,341 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $125,384.28.

On Friday, March 29th, Ira Sochet purchased 15,717 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $259,330.50.

On Monday, April 1st, Ira Sochet purchased 20,692 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $341,418.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ira Sochet purchased 7,508 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,998.60.

On Friday, March 15th, Ira Sochet purchased 2,698 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $41,576.18.

On Monday, March 18th, Ira Sochet purchased 7,151 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $110,125.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ira Sochet purchased 60,000 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Ira Sochet purchased 28,120 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $461,168.00.

OTEL stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. Otelco Inc has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 131.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Otelco by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otelco by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otelco during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Otelco by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

