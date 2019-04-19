Insider Buying: Orocobre Limited (ORE) Insider Acquires 145,073 Shares of Stock

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville acquired 145,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.58 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$519,361.34 ($368,341.38).

Shares of ORE stock opened at A$3.37 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 49.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $881.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84. Orocobre Limited has a 1-year low of A$2.91 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of A$6.40 ($4.54).

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

