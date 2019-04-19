Insider Buying: Eden Research plc (EDEN) Insider Purchases £3,130.27 in Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) insider Sean M. Smith bought 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £3,130.27 ($4,090.25).

Shares of EDEN opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. Eden Research plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eden Research in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

