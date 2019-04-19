Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Ingersoll’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes stellar sales generated from Commercial HVAC market will bolster its revenues in the quarters ahead. On the other hand, robust sales volume, increased productivity, pricing actions and new investments made toward footprint-optimization initiatives are expected to boost its profitability. For 2019, Ingersoll expects its adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.15-$6.35. However, the stock looks overvalued compared to its industry over the past year. Material cost inflation, rising pension-related expenses and ongoing restructuring expenses might continue to weigh over Ingersoll's near-term profitability. Moreover, increases in debt levels can inflate the company’s financial obligations.”

IR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.20.

NYSE:IR opened at $112.79 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $643,670.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $649,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,747 shares of company stock worth $25,550,072. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,951,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at about $100,178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,550,000 after purchasing an additional 901,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

