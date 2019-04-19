Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $49.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

IBA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.41. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

