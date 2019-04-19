Independent Bank (INDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 29.50%.
INDB opened at $84.36 on Friday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
