IMPINJ Inc (PI) Receives $23.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 227,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,497. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

