Imperial Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,446,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,040.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 992,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

