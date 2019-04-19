imbrex Market Capitalization Reaches $401,785.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $401,785.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00452502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.01125541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00209851 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

