II-VI (IIVI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IIVI. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on II-VI and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.09.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. II-VI has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $554,462.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,906,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $556,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in II-VI by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

