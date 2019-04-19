IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

