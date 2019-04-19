IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 728 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total value of $2,660,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total transaction of $1,536,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,947.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,760. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $353.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.11.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

