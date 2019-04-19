IDOL COIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $299.00 (IDOL)

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, IDOL COIN has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One IDOL COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. IDOL COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $299.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00431228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.01132390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00210832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for IDOL COIN is idolco.in/en . IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDOL COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

