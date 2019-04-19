Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 695.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $25.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/ibonds-dec-2023-term-corporate-etf-ibdo-stake-lifted-by-asset-dedication-llc.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.