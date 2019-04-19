Husky Energy Inc. (HUSKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold huskf” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Husky Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Husky Energy in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

