Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Altaba were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AABA. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,963,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,779,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AABA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

NASDAQ AABA opened at $75.98 on Friday. Altaba Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

