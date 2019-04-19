Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.23 ($86.31).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 12-month high of €81.40 ($94.65). The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.