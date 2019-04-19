HubSpot (HUBS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot provides inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud. The company is benefitting from an expanding international footprint. Robust performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools is a positive. We believe portfolio expansion and collaborations bode well. HubSpot’s product portfolio is gaining from integration with Shopify & Facebook, which leverage AI. Moreover, integration of its various in house offerings is likely to improve subscription levels going ahead, consequently bolstering the top line. Adoption of Google cloud bodes well. Notably, shares of the company outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it is to be noted that adverse foreign exchange rate volatility impact is limiting calculated billings growth. Further, mounting operating losses remains a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.69.

HubSpot stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.90. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,238 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $206,436.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 28,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $4,662,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,545,145 shares in the company, valued at $257,312,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,895 shares of company stock worth $14,671,594. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

