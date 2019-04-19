Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $93.76 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

