HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Tops $20,472.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $4.45 million and $20,472.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.02321546 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00472368 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00021702 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017602 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009721 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00026951 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

