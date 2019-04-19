Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $262,000 in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at about $898,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DWDP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $39.56.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DWDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on DowDuPont from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/howard-financial-services-ltd-invests-262000-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.