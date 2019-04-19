Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Horizon Global reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZN shares. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Horizon Global stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.94. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Horizon Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

