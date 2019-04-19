Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.15 or 0.00136239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Graviex, Cryptopia and OKEx. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $44.83 million and $895,675.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.01334772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00329507 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00030467 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 6,266,813 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, COSS, Binance, Bittrex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, OKEx, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

