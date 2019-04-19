Honeywell International (HON) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $169.14 and last traded at $168.69, with a volume of 234423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.89.

The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 21,985,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,702,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,738,000 after buying an additional 241,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,249,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,918,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

