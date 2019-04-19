Honda cutting on production of Accords as buyers Change to SUVs

Honda is slowing down production of Accord sedans as auto buyers continue to favor SUVs and trucks.

The Japanese automaker says it will hit a second-shift manufacturing line in August. The shift is expected to resume production.

A company spokeswoman claims that there’ll be no layoffs, but that Honda will provide buyouts to some workers.

Honda states the decrease also will impact production during its engine and transmission plants in Ohio.

Sales of this Accord this year are up 4.6percent through March but fell nearly 10 percent last year.

Trucks and SUVs have made up 70% of U.S. new vehicle sales this year.