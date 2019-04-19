Home Depot Inc (HD) Receives $206.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $2,053,401,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,462 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,464,000 after acquiring an additional 946,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $227.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

