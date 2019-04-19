Home Bancshares (HOMB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of HOMB opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,800,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,539,000 after buying an additional 1,188,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,638,000 after buying an additional 328,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,184,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,638,000 after buying an additional 328,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,929,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,206,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 568,791 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

